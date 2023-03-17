BELLEVUE, WA – Michael Given’s white New Balance shoes guide the way through a building brimming with activity.

Given – a tall gentleman with peppered hair peeking out from underneath a U.S. Navy cap – is a member of Hero House, a non-profit organization that’s open 365 days a year, seven days a week for people with mental illness and other behavioral health issues to connect, develop work skills, and support each other in recovery.

In the organization’s clubhouse voices sing out “Happy Birthday” and people buzz about, signing up for job tasks ranging from cleaning duties, to administrative work, or cooking lunch.

Across town in West Seattle, Debra Kelly works in the Peer Bridgers program, a service of Navos, where she helps people who are being discharged from psychiatric hospitals into outpatient services. Kelly, like other peers, has direct experience with mental illness, addiction, and homelessness.

For Given, the clubhouse has provided stability over the years. For Kelly, she’s able to put her lived experience to work, “Giving them hope that this isn’t the end. This is their beginning,” she explains.

The Peer Bridgers and Hero House programs are both connected through MIDD – the King County Mental Illness and Drug Dependency tax, a 0.1 percent sales tax that the Washington legislature first authorized in 2005 that funds their work. Two years after the legislature codified the law, King County had a hearing; both law enforcement and service providers spoke in favor, seeing it as a necessary alternative to costly jails. The Council gave it the green light and in 2008, revenue started coming in to fund local initiatives.

“Even then, the community really recognized that we were over-dependent on incarceration and emergency rooms to provide that care, and that we could have better responses that were more therapeutic and less focusing on punishment,” explains Leo Flor, director of the King County department of community and human services, which oversees the handling of the tax.

Now, the county is asking voters for more money for mental and behavioral health, but in a different form: Voters will be asked on April 25 to approve a $1.25 billion property tax levy to build five new crisis care centers across the county. While the specific intentions of the two tax measures are different, the county’s use of MIDD funding gives insight into where behavioral health dollars are going today.

MIDD currently funds 50 different programs in King County that range from crisis diversion to rapid rehousing for people experiencing homelessness, and therapeutic courts that serve veterans and people with mental illness. Similarly, counties like Kitsap, Spokane, and Cowlitz also rely on the sales tax to fund their own programs.

Unlike the proposed property tax levy, MIDD focuses on funding services, not infrastructure. According to the most recent 2021 MIDD annual report, nearly 19,000 people were served through these programs using $64 million in sales tax funds. (Some programs also received what’s called “braided funding” from other sources like the Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services levy.)

Flor adds that Covid-19 created a dilemma in MIDD funding: “In 2020, and 2021, we had these really sharp drops and changes in buying behaviors inside of the community and therefore sales tax revenues fluctuated really rapidly.”

That led the Advisory Committee – which includes about 37 members ranging from law enforcement to hospital officials and advocates – to cut or limit some programs. The Committee then had to adjust again as the economy and the sales tax rebounded. Currently MIDD has $3.3 million that will be reinvested in XYZ over the coming two years.

Overall, MIDD funding prioritizes five key arenas: prevention and intervention; crisis diversion; recovery and reentry; system improvements, and therapeutic courts. It measures its success along three main axes, asking each of the programs to measure how many people were helped, how well services were provided, and ultimately gauging the impact – were people better off?

In 2021, about $14 million went toward prevention and intervention. For example, it paid for screening and referral services both in schools and in the community, as well as outpatient mental health and substance use treatment which made up the bulk of the cost.

The largest portion of funding – $19 million – went to crisis diversion, for 18 programs including DESC’s crisis solutions center, a place where people in a mental health crisis can be dropped off by law enforcement upon referral. DESC also runs several mobile crisis teams and respite beds for people recovering from mental health emergencies.

Another program that falls under that segment is Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, or LEAD, a collaboration among the Seattle Police Department, King County Sheriff’s Office and the court system. People engaged in low-level drug involvement or sex work are moved away from that system and instead receive case management and community services.

According to the King County report in 2021, LEAD served 852 people. Over a three-year term, 84% of people first enrolled experienced fewer jail bookings.

Researchers from the University of Washington found similar results, writing in the Journal of Experimental Criminology that LEAD participants spent about 41 fewer days in jail per year according to data collected between 2009-2014, and that the program led to ‘significant’ reductions in legal costs.

Advertising

However, the King County Auditor’s Office warned in December that the data around the county’s adult jail diversion programs, including LEAD, is lacking, and makes it hard to determine how effective they are.

Therapeutic or alternative courts focus on special populations like veterans, people with mental health or substance use, and they received $9.4 million in funding in 2021.

Another $8 million in MIDD funding went to recovery and reentry services. A quarter of that was for housing supports, but it also includes programs like the ones that Given and Kelly participate in.

“We don’t think that this is to replace therapy. It’s not to replace medication,” explains Michael Brown, the chief program officer at Hero House. “We want to be a piece of that puzzle, where when people are lacking community, they’re lacking a place to be, lacking social support, they can come to [our] clubhouse.”

Cindy Spanton, the director of hospital outreach services who oversees the Peer Bridgers program adds that part of the work includes getting people set up for success once they discharge from inpatient treatment: “We usually start in the hospital by giving them some things ahead of time, like a driver’s license. We’ll start their [Medicaid or Disability] funding which can be very, very involved,” she said.

Peer Bridgers also helps patients get medication, drives them to their appointments, and will follow up with them for up to 90 days. Currently, the program has about five peer bridgers stationed at Navos’ hospital in LOCATION, four at Harborview, and four at Western State Hospital.

The least-funded MIDD initiatives fall under the category “system improvements” with less than a million dollars going towards rural services and grants focused on supporting communities of color. The fund contributed just $5,483 to workforce development, though the shortage of behavioral and mental health workers is a massive barrier to expanding care.

Flor with King County recognizes that gap, “I don’t think that we have sufficiently invested in workforce to date,” he said. “That’s a thing that we’re trying to correct and do better on as we propose the crisis care centers for example.”

While most of the proposed tax levy would go to the construction of new crisis centers, it also includes carve outs that would focus on recruitment and retention through increased wages, an apprenticeship program, and possibly supports that would help behavioral health staff with insurance, child care, or tuition costs related to their training and certification.

Voters will decide in April. If passed, over $1.25 billion would be raised over nine years. MIDD itself will continue through 2025 but the King County Council would have to vote to extend it.

Flor sees it as vital.

“Few things are more fundamental to a healthy community than healthy people,” he said.

“Behavioral health is the part of our system that remains underfunded, where we have a need that is just drastically outpacing the resources that are available to it.”