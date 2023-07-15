The Mental Health Project is a Seattle Times initiative focused on covering mental and behavioral health issues. It is funded by Ballmer Group, a national organization focused on economic mobility for children and families. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over work produced by this team.

Sunday marks one year since the creation of the new nationwide mental health crisis lifeline. Washington is among a handful of states on the forefront of funding the rollout of 988 — so, how is it going so far?

The number of calls has surged, new data suggests. The three nonprofit call centers that host the 988 line in Washington have hired dozens of new crisis counselors to meet demand. And a statewide measure to fund the crisis number is in full swing: As of January, a monthly tax on phone and internet lines jumped from 24 cents to 40 cents.

Heading into year two, though, state and local officials point to big concerns. A vast majority of Americans still aren’t aware of 988 or why it exists, new research shows, and much of the behavioral health system is still fragmented.

“When somebody calls, sometimes they’re not exactly sure what 988 is and what services they’re going to get,” said Michelle McDaniel, CEO of Crisis Connections, one of the three Washington nonprofits that handle 988 calls. There’s been little investment in public education campaigns on 988, so questions like “What is it that you provide?” are common, McDaniel said.

Even when people do know about 988, it’s still tough for them to get the kind of ongoing care that would support recovery after an initial call. As 988 gets off the ground, many corners of the behavioral health care system are struggling to retain staff or even keep their doors open.

A shortage in providers and psychiatric beds means getting people connected to short- and long-term mental health support can be exceedingly difficult. Although King County is raising funds to support five new walk-in crisis care centers, none currently exist. It can take days or weeks for county designated crisis responders to do health and safety checks on people who are in crisis. And a lack of care at the beginning of a person’s experience with mental illness could lead to months or years cycling in and out of other crisis systems, like emergency departments, shelters or jails.

Advertising

“Across the board, we need to build out the behavioral health system,” McDaniel said. “Programs are closing. We’ve got to stop going in the wrong direction.”

What’s the purpose of 988?

988 is intended to pair a mental health response — not an emergency response — with people’s mental health needs. Crisis counselors who answer tailor their responses to what they’re hearing from callers. Someone who’s sad or lonely might need a listening ear. A person with suicidal thoughts could benefit from a next-day appointment with a provider.

The new three-digit line is supposed to quicken access to this kind of help. It’s easier to remember than the old, 10-digit suicide prevention hotline, it operates 24/7 and it brings several community-specific crisis lines under one umbrella. In Washington, for example, calling 988 and then pressing “1” leads to a veteran’s crisis line, and “2” leads to a Spanish-language line. The LGBTQ+ line is for people under age 25 and can be reached by pressing “3.” Pressing “4” connects to the Native and Strong Lifeline, where calls are answered by Native crisis counselors who are familiar with the historical and cultural backgrounds of Native and Indigenous people.

Responders are trained to be good listeners, offer resources and, in life-threatening cases, dispatch a mobile crisis team or initiate a 911 response.

What happens when you contact 988?

People in need of support or seeking to help someone else can call or text 988. In both instances, the line gets routed to a local crisis counselor. The phone line is accessible to people who speak Spanish, and interpreter services are available in more than 250 languages.

Parents who call about their children can get tips on how to speak with their child about mental health or connections to professionals who specialize in pediatrics. 988 counselors can also help callers find free or affordable therapy appointments.

Advertising

Most callers’ concerns can be addressed by phone, McDaniel said, though some people may need immediate, in-person support from a mobile crisis team or a co-responder team, which usually includes mental health specialists housed within police or fire departments.

What should you consider when using the hotline?

The crisis line doesn’t yet function like a mental health alternative to 911. Lifeline counselors might not be able to provide direct support when a caller has concerns about someone in crisis they see on the street, though they can help a caller problem-solve. A call to 988 probably won’t involve an in-person response from trained mental health providers. And response times aren’t immediate: In rare cases where a crisis team is dispatched, they’re expected to arrive within two hours.

If someone is in imminent danger of hurting themselves or others, their call could lead to a 911 response, including the arrival of an ambulance or police. This scenario is people’s top concern about 988, according to a national study from The Pew Charitable Trusts released in May, with 41% of participants saying they worried law enforcement would respond to their call. Nationally, fewer than 2% of 988 calls result in any kind of emergency response, state officials say.

988 also can’t directly provide housing, shelter or food, but can help callers get connected to 211, the state’s access point for those kinds of resources.

What do we know about call volumes and wait times?

Washington crisis line centers answered 65,029 calls from last July through June 2023 — a 75% jump from before 988’s launch, shows data from 988’s national administrator, Vibrant Emotional Health. Centers also responded to 12,168 texts and more than 13,000 chat messages during that period.

Advertising

“It’s been pretty dramatic,” said state Rep. Tina Orwall, D-Des Moines, who spoke about the state’s efforts during a public 988 event in Washington, D.C., Thursday. “It took 20 or 30 years to really bring 911 up and running. We’ve done a lot in a short amount of time.”

Crisis Connections, which responds to King County callers, watched calls more than triple over the last year.

“We’re answering about 2,000 calls a month now,” said McDaniel, up from about 600 a month from before 988’s launch, when people in crisis called the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. “Even with the call volumes steadily going up, we’re still able to meet the demand and pick up that phone within 30 seconds about 95% of the time.”

A call to 988 is usually picked up within 22 seconds, said Lonnie Peterson, who oversees 988 programs at the state Health Department. That’s down from 35 seconds a year ago.

We’d like to hear from you. The Mental Health Project team is listening. We’d like to know what questions you have about mental health and which stories you’d suggest we cover. Get in touch with us at mentalhealth@seattletimes.com.

How will Washington raise awareness about 988?

Although Washington’s 988 rollout is ahead of many other states, officials here made a conscious choice against promoting it during the first year, they said. That’s because the hotline number is national, but not all states were prepared for the kind of influx of calls they’d get if 988 was publicized through big state or national education campaigns. Delaying promotion also gave Washington’s crisis call centers a chance to scale up staff, said Peterson.

Sponsored

This lack of promotion may explain why only 13% of U.S. adults say they’re aware of 988, according to the new Pew study. Even fewer Black and Hispanic people, as well as folks with incomes below $50,000, say they’re aware of the hotline.

There’s “going to be a need to invest the most in those communities,” said Tracy Velázquez, senior manager at Pew, “especially because often they have the highest needs” and the least access to mental health care.

Washington plans to begin a public 988 campaign late this summer or early fall, Peterson said.