The Seattle Times is forming a four-person team to cover mental and behavioral health issues, and we’d like you, our readers, to help shape the work we do.

Evidence points to a mental health crisis growing in the U.S. and around the world — exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it predated the health crisis.

Anxiety and depression are commonplace and increasing at alarming rates among children. Substance abuse, suicide and eating disorders also are on the rise.

The Mental Health Project is a Seattle Times initiative focused on covering mental and behavioral health issues. It is funded by Ballmer Group, a national organization focused on economic mobility for children and families. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over work produced by this team.

In the Puget Sound region, Seattle Children’s has seen a disturbing increase in visits for psychiatric emergencies, and schools are grappling with the effects of trauma and stress on students’ ability to learn.

Adding to the challenge: a worrying shortage of therapists and other options for treatment.

We hope to explore these issues and more through our mental health project. A team of two reporters, an editor and an engagement editor will run the initiative, collaborating with other newsroom teams covering issues such as education and homelessness. The project is funded for two years by Ballmer Group, a national organization focused on economic mobility for children and families, and we hope to continue it through additional fundraising.

