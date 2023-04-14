King County voters will consider a property levy on the April 25 special election ballot that would fund mental and behavioral health services.

The levy is expected to raise as much as $1.25 billion over nine years to fund the construction of five 24/7 walk-in crisis care centers in different regions of the county, with at least one specializing in serving youth.

On Thursday, reporter Michelle Baruchman spoke with four experts and county officials to get more information and hear their views on the proposal. The event was co-hosted with the League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County.

The experts included:

Michelle Conley , director of integrated care at REACH

, director of integrated care at REACH Leo Flor , director of the King County Department of Community and Human Services

, director of the King County Department of Community and Human Services Maggie Hostnick , director of clinical services at the Downtown Emergency Service Center

, director of clinical services at the Downtown Emergency Service Center Girmay Zahilay, Metropolitan King County Council member representing District 2

You can watch the hourlong conversation in the video linked above and you can read The Seattle Times coverage on this issue at st.news/crisislevy.

You can find all of our coverage at st.news/mentalhealth.

The Ballmer Group, which funds The Seattle Times Mental Health Project, has contributed to the levy campaign. Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain full editorial control over our journalism.