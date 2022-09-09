It can be hard to know what to do when someone experiences a mental or behavioral health crisis.
Over the past month, The Seattle Times Mental Health Project examined Washington’s mental health crisis response system — how it works and doesn’t and the solutions people are bringing to improve it.
On Wednesday, reporter Michelle Baruchman spoke with five experts working in the crisis response system about how to identify a crisis situation and get someone the care they need. The free, online event also included resources to get more information and find support.
The experts in the discussion included:
- Dr. Paul Borghesani, the medical director for Psychiatric Emergency Services at Harborview Medical Center
- Dr. Shawna Gallagher, the behavioral health officer of the Seattle Indian Health Board
- Bob Graham, the statewide program manager for Crisis Intervention Team training in Washington
- Shaida Hossein, the director of counseling and mental health education at Jewish Family Service
- Susie Kroll, a co-responding mental health professional for the Redmond Police Department
You can watch the entire hourlong conversation in the video linked above and read The Seattle Times series on this issue at st.news/crisisresponse.
You can find all of our coverage at st.news/mentalhealth.
- WA cities try policing alternatives for mental health crisis calls
- Helping someone in a mental health crisis in WA: What to know
- Designated crisis responders, a ‘last resort’ in mental health care, face overwhelming demand
- How an old federal rule limits inpatient mental health beds in Washington
- The role WA courts play in mental health care when someone is in crisis
- Seattle’s jail has an ‘astronomical’ suicide rate. Little is changing.
- A WA town’s proactive approach to mental health care starts on the street
- Painful memories from inside the mental health crisis system | Mental Health Perspectives