Mental health care can be hard to find across Washington — and even more challenging in the state’s rural communities. In fact, only 12% of Washington residents live in an area where they can expect their mental health needs to be met.

The Seattle Times Mental Health Project has been examining mental health care in Washington’s rural communities — the accessibility of services and what barriers stop people from getting help.

On Tuesday, reporter Michelle Baruchman spoke with five experts with knowledge of mental health and rural communities about promising solutions to improve access to care. The free, online event also included resources to get more information and find support.

The experts in the discussion included:

State Rep. Tom Dent , who represents Washington’s 13th District in the state House

Dr. Phillip Hawley , the primary care behavioral health director for the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic

Esmeralda Mandujano , the program manager for California AgrAbility Program and network lead with the Western Regional Agricultural Stress Assistance Program

Don McMoran , the Washington State University Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator for Skagit County

, the Washington State University Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator for Skagit County Paul Nagle-McNaughton, the senior director at Comprehensive Healthcare

You can watch the entire hourlong conversation in the video above.

All of our coverage is available at st.news/mentalhealth.