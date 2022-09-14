King County and Washington state officials have pooled $10 million to purchase Cascade Hall, a 64-bed behavioral health facility near Northgate.

The announcement of the purchase Wednesday comes after officials said last month they are forming a coalition to tackle chronic behavioral health workforce shortages and other issues.

King County used $4 million in MIDD Behavioral Health funds with an additional $6 million from Washington state to complete the purchase of the facility from Sound, one the largest nonprofit mental health providers in the county. The sale is in its final stages, county officials said during a news conference Wednesday.

Cascade Hall is a residential treatment facility that provides both mental health stabilization and substance use treatment. Sound inherited the facility when it acquired Community Psychiatric Clinic in 2019.

Starting next year, the county intends to work with Community House Mental Health, a nonprofit agency, to continue operating the facility in a new partnership.

“The behavioral health system has long been underfunded, and we cannot afford to lose treatment facilities like this one,” Executive Dow Constantine said.

A wide-ranging proposal to address holes in the crisis response system, a lack of beds at residential treatment centers and workforce shortages is expected to head to the Metropolitan King County Council at the end of the month alongside Executive Constantine’s 2023-24 biennial budget, though officials have not publicly committed to a specific monetary amount.

This is a developing story and will be updated.