In January, a combination of the post-holiday blues and ongoing stress led me into a pressure cooker of emotions. I found myself weaving in and out of freeway traffic as I drove on Interstate 5 because I felt overwhelmed by life and circumstances, depressed and hopeless.

As a domestic violence and trauma survivor with PTSD, it wasn’t the first time I experienced these intense moods. After my son was born, in 1988, the hormonal storm combined with single parenthood caused me to plummet into postpartum depression.

It was only 2:30 p.m. on a cold winter Monday earlier this year when I pulled off at a nearby walk-in clinic in Bellingham. I was seeking help, but the office was already closed when I reached the front door. Panicked and unable to catch my breath, I parked my car.

I dialed the number of a life coach and friend who lived in North Carolina. I knew from the exchanges we had in the past that she wouldn’t judge me. I was soon distracted by answering questions about the color of my car and where I was parked. Her voice was soothing, and it grounded me back in the present.

My friend was still on the line when I saw a police car roll up. I quickly realized that I gave her enough information to be identified by law enforcement. In the moment, I wondered if calling a friend was a good idea after all. Initially, I felt betrayed as if she broke my confidence but my brief interaction with the cops only amounted to a safety and well-being check. My friend later said she just needed to know I was safe by having someone local check on me.

Friends can be helpful by reminding us what’s good in our lives and pointing out how we have survived rough patches before. Since we’re often the hardest on ourselves, those closest to us can bring a fresh perspective when we feel hopeless.

A few days later, when I was out of crisis, I talked to my friend again. Years ago, I had created a plan for what I would do and who I would call in the event of a mental health crisis. Driving was actually one of my tools because it relaxed me, but on that day, it was just not cutting it. Together, we updated my plan and added new coping tools.

Some tips I’ve found most helpful include identifying which friends are safe to reach out to during a crisis, giving those friends permission to suggest when it’s time to seek professional help, and developing ways to calm down when emotions escalate. I also like to journal and walk near the water.

It’s important to remember that your friends care about you and would likely offer support if you’re going through a rough time, so don’t hesitate to reach out.

I didn’t realize this as a young girl. When my aunt died by suicide, I was 10 and the news shocked me. My only memories of her were happy ones when she visited us in upstate New York. We drove in her vintage Mustang convertible, with the radio blaring and not a care in the world. I remember her infectious laugh and the way her blond hair, pulled up in a beehive, glistened in the sun.

The first thoughts that entered my young mind were “Why didn’t she call us or reach out for help? Didn’t she care about us anymore?” I couldn’t fully grasp that she was gone.

Years later, I learned that my childhood best friend had died by suicide and those same thoughts came rushing back. “Why didn’t she call me?” I was baffled.

While I didn’t understand these deaths at the time, I have since come to learn that when people are contemplating suicide, it doesn’t mean they don’t care about their loved ones. It simply means that their burden feels so insurmountable that they just want the pain to end. Suicide is often called the most selfish act, but I disagree: To be without hope is the worst feeling and something no one wants to experience. Of course, I didn’t want to hurt my son or my loved ones, but the pain was at times so real and so strong.

How to find help If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988; you will be routed to a local crisis center where professionals can talk you through a risk assessment and provide resources in your community. More info: If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or have concerns about someone else who may be, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988; you will be routed to a local crisis center where professionals can talk you through a risk assessment and provide resources in your community. More info: suicidepreventionlifeline.org . Or reach out to Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741 for free, 24/7 crisis counseling. More info: crisistextline.org

Here are a few more suggestions about how to communicate with friends during mental health crises that I gained by talking with Rebecca Hendrix, a licensed mental health counselor and former crisis line counselor:

If possible, send your friend a quick text letting them know you need to talk so they can leave their ringer on or pick up when they usually wouldn’t.

Let your friends know they can decline your request without risking hurting your feelings. Not everyone feels comfortable helping someone in a crisis, and it doesn’t mean they don’t care about you.

Ask if there are times you should avoid calling unless it’s an emergency, such as in the middle of the night. Perhaps there’s a night owl friend willing to be available during those hours.

Set a time frame for the call. I’ve found 15 minutes is enough time for people’s mood to stabilize and it’s an amount of time friends usually feel comfortable giving.

Try to tell the friend as much as you can about what you are going through and how chatting for a few minutes helps you feel more calm, less anxious, and more cared for. Letting your friends know you have a therapist can ease any pressure they may feel about solving your crisis.

Another tip I’d suggest is talking with friends about calling the police or going to an emergency room, and at what point that happens.

If friends aren’t available, mental health hotlines can help ease the immediate hopelessness and save lives. The new 988 crisis line is easy to remember and is the mental health equivalent of 911.

In times of crisis there is help available. The burden can be heavy if you feel like you’re in this all alone. But the truth is, many people understand what you’re going through, have felt this way themselves and want to support you.

When I finally reached out to my friends and family, I was reminded that I do have things to offer and contribute to society. The world needs me.

Monica Romano is a mental health advocate and freelance health journalist. She relies on her nursing background to write natural health and wellness features for Woman’s World and First for Women print magazines. Monica lives in Bellingham and is working on her first book, a memoir examining food addiction.