Pandemic-level restrictions in Washington have begun easing — a sign that public officials are preparing to move the community into a new phase of the pandemic.

This past week, King County Executive Dow Constantine announced restaurants, bars and gyms will no longer be required to check patrons’ vaccination status. While King County’s mask requirements remain in place for now, in other parts of the state the mask mandate will be lifted at schools, child care facilities, grocery stores and many other indoor establishments starting March 21, Gov. Jay Inslee announced. Offices that had prioritized working from home are gradually starting to call employees back.

For people who are immunocompromised and face more health risks, these new policy changes may bring mixed reactions.

If you are living with cancer or a chronic, lifelong condition, how are these changes impacting your mental health?

How are you coping with the easing of health restrictions?

What resources do you still need to feel safe interacting in daily life?

