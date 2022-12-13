The Mental Health Project is a Seattle Times initiative focused on covering mental and behavioral health issues. It is funded by Ballmer Group, a national organization focused on economic mobility for children and families. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over work produced by this team.

Things feel off. The activities that typically bring you joy no longer do. You find yourself mentally checking out. It seems harder to find the motivation to get through your day.

If you told your doctor about those symptoms, in most cases your provider should listen and prescribe the appropriate treatment or medication.

But human biases exist. Research and anecdotes suggest some groups, particularly women and people of color, more often encounter doctors and medical staff who minimize or dismiss their concerns.

You’re being dramatic or hysterical, they might say. Everyone gets sad sometimes.

Oversimplifying or ignoring health concerns can also happen to older people, said Matt Kaeberlein, the director of the Healthy Aging and Longevity Research Institute at the University of Washington.

“So much of what we, the general public and the medical community, accept as a normal part of the aging process can lead to the unwillingness or lack of attempt to actually help people do anything about it,” he said.

That includes depression, anxiety and loneliness that people experience as they get older, he said.

Of course you feel depressed — you’re getting older, a provider might say.

“I think there is this perception that everybody expects to have these changes occur with age, because it’s considered, quote unquote normal,” Kaeberlein said. “And that leads to a lack of effort or willingness to actually try to address those things.”

