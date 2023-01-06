The Mental Health Project is a Seattle Times initiative focused on covering mental and behavioral health issues. It is funded by Ballmer Group, a national organization focused on economic mobility for children and families. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over work produced by this team.

When you see someone experiencing a mental health crisis, you may need to act fast. You’ve got to find the right resources, and in some cases, you may need to call in professionals and talk with dispatchers about what’s going on.

But how do you know which numbers to call? And how do you know if the situation is, in fact, a crisis?

Allow our resource guide to help.

The Seattle Times has created a printable version of our guide to helping someone in Washington experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis.

You can download the guide at the link below.

DOWNLOAD HERE

The Seattle Times has also printed a limited run of this brochure, and we’d like your help identifying where we should distribute copies.

If your organization or place of business would like to receive some copies to have on hand, please fill out the form below. We’ll use the information to deliver brochures while supplies last.