When you see someone experiencing a mental health crisis, you may need to act fast. You’ve got to find the right resources, and in some cases, you may need to call in professionals and talk with dispatchers about what’s going on.

But how do you know which numbers to call? And how do you know if the situation is, in fact, a crisis?

Allow our resource guide to help.

You can download the guide at the link below.

DOWNLOAD HERE

Mental health crisis response

The Seattle Times Mental Health Project has explored different facets of Washington’s mental health crisis response system, how it works and doesn’t, and examined solutions people are bringing to improve it. The discordant network of emergency rooms, psychiatric institutions, jails, courtrooms and law enforcement, which has long faced challenges, has become even more strained since the pandemic began.

