The Mental Health Project is a Seattle Times initiative focused on covering mental and behavioral health issues. It is funded by Ballmer Group, a national organization focused on economic mobility for children and families. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over work produced by this team.

Having all odds against me is something I have dealt with since birth.

I was born three months prematurely and weighed 1 pound, spending the first five months of my life in an incubator. I was raised with five siblings by a single mother. I was 12 when a doctor told my mom I would have early onset schizophrenia by age 18.

At 19, my schizophrenia kicked in, and I could not function. I spent two months in Harborview Medical Center’s psychiatry ward and later went to an inpatient group at a mental health agency called Transitional Resources. The next three years were very tough: I had multiple stays in Harborview’s psych ward to keep myself safe. In fact, I spent my 21st and 22nd birthdays there.

I felt like the cycle was never going to stop and I was missing out on life at that age.

The Seattle Times Mental Health Project features contributed essays from members of our community as part of our Mental Health Perspectives guest column. We invite individuals with personal stories related to mental health to share their experiences that reflect broader issues and concerns in the field. If you would like to inquire about submitting a column, please email mentalhealth@seattletimes.com.

I felt very lost already as a high school dropout, but the voices I heard in my head were overwhelming, and I was afraid there was no future for me. I would have never guessed that being diagnosed with schizophrenia and going to Transitional Resources would give me a future and save my life. Getting a diagnosis felt like a restart.

During those stays in Harborview and while living in a Transitional Resources group home facility, I got the chance to reflect on my life. Pacing the group home hallways, I began to think: “I’m here for a reason.”

Around my 22nd birthday, I found the right medication, which I have been taking for more than 9 years. The medication is lifesaving, and I could not function without it. It can take years to find the right combination of drugs — one-size-fits-all does not work for a lot of people. I’ve found each pill works differently, and their effectiveness is a case-by-case situation.

I’m thankful for a good life today. I have a community, the right medication, and a great support system — including my mom, three mentors and my case manager.

I began a part-time job at my neighborhood Safeway supermarket at 22. I got my first apartment just before my 23rd birthday. At 25, I enrolled in Bellevue College’s Occupational Life Skills Program, which serves people with learning disabilities. I worked extremely hard, taking three buses to my college classes and three buses back home every day, 5 days a week while also working my Safeway job on the weekends.

During my second and third year, I helped pass House Bill 1199, also known as Healthcare for Workers with Disabilities, while keeping up my studies. The bill makes it possible for individuals with disabilities to work as much as they like, allowing them to stay on Medicaid without age or income limits. Many clients at Transitional Resource mental health agency use this program, and so it really hit home for me to be able to give back. I was with Gov. Inslee when he signed it into law.

I graduated from Bellevue College with my Associate degree. I now work at the Seattle Athletic Club, and I continue to live on my own. I take medication three times a day and live a life that, at age 19, I didn’t imagine would be possible. I serve on boards — NAMI Seattle, the Arc of King County, St Vincent DePaul and Bellevue College’s Occupational Life Skills Program — to continue my advocacy on behalf of people like me.

I’m now 31, and recently, I shared my story living with Schizophrenia with a documentarian. The film will be available later this year.

Success stories do happen while living with schizophrenia.

I’ll leave you with one of my favorite quotes: “Dreams come a size too big so we can grow into them.”

Joey Wilson is a third-generation Queen Anne resident. He spends time in his neighborhood, helping members of his community.