The Mental Health Project is a Seattle Times initiative focused on covering mental and behavioral health issues. It is funded by Ballmer Group, a national organization focused on economic mobility for children and families. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over work produced by this team.

A state-run facility for people with disabilities could be on the state’s budgetary chopping block, and a legislative proposal has sparked heated debate among advocates, legislators and families.

Run by the state’s Department of Social and Health Services, the Rainier School in Buckley, Pierce County, is a residential habilitation center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Senate Bill 5393 originally called for the closure of the Rainier School and the Yakima Valley School in Selah, but now would close only the Rainier School by June 30, 2027. Its counterpart, House Bill 1472, which is also still pending, calls for the closure of both facilities. Both bills would prohibit new admissions, other than for short-term respite or crisis stabilization.

People with disabilities and disability advocates point to the Rainier School’s history of safety violations and say people are better served in community settings, not large institutions. But families and employees say the people living at the facilities would be displaced if they closed, and that suitable care isn’t available in the community.

Former Gov. Jay Inslee proposed closing the Rainier and Yakima Valley facilities as part of his 2025-27 budget, and said the closures would continue “Washington’s movement away from facility-based care and toward community-based settings.”

Advertising

The Senate’s proposal would save the state’s general fund $7.1 million over the next two years, but would invest $6.3 million from the general fund in community residential services, Office of Financial Management spokesperson Hayden Mackley said. It would save the general fund nearly $41 million from 2027 to 2029, mostly through the elimination of salaries and benefits for state employees who staff the facilities.

After the Senate voted 26-22 to pass SB 5393, the bill is scheduled for a House Appropriations Committee vote on Wednesday. More than 30 people testified in a committee hearing on Tuesday morning, speaking with emotion about the reasons they support or oppose closing the school.

Supporters of the bill said these facilities “warehouse” people with disabilities and called the residential habilitation center system “archaic and broken.” People opposing the bill called the Rainier School “a lifeline” and told lawmakers “people’s lives are in your hands.”

Inside Rainier School

Rainier School opened in 1939 as the Western State Custodial School, and at its peak in 1958, more than 1,900 people lived there. Now, 58 long-term residents and 13 short-term residents live on the campus in Buckley in a country setting with a view of Mount Rainier.

Residents can access medical care on site, ranging from dental care to occupational and physical therapy. They also receive vocational training and paid employment in jobs on the campus and in local communities.

Tamra and Ken Jennings say the facility has been “a savior” for their family. Their son Jacob first came to Rainier on respite before getting a permanent placement, and he’s been there for 17 years.

Advertising

Jacob, who is on the autism spectrum and has developmental delays, finds fulfillment working a paid recycling job, Tamra said.

“At Rainier School he can move around the community and people are friendly, they don’t judge,” she said. “He feels like the rest of the world, out there working, and it keeps him going.”

But over the years, Rainier School has come under fire and lost federal funding over health and safety concerns. Since 2018, two of the school’s three individually certified facilities have shut down following decertification by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Federal regulators found the facility “possibly contributed” to the deaths of two patients through poor medical care for one patient’s pressure sore and a lack of monitoring of another’s diet.

Washington is one of the last states to move away from using state-run institutions to care for people with disabilities, said Sen. June Robinson (D-Everett), the lead sponsor of the Senate bill. She said the June 2027 closure date would give residents time to plan and move into other settings, and that staff would be able to apply for other roles in state-operated programs.

“This is a major change, and we are committed to moving through it thoughtfully, focused on the people at the center of it and ensuring they have the support they need every step of the way,” Robinson said in a statement.

Chloe Merino, a treatment facilities attorney at Disability Rights Washington who testified in favor of the House and Senate bills, called Rainier a “uniquely dangerous” facility. The disability rights organization has published numerous reports on the school and has long advocated for its closure.

Advertising

In 2022, the organization sued the state, alleging that Rainier School failed to appropriately care for a current and former resident. (Disability Rights Washington voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit in 2024.)

“It’s time to deinstitutionalize and move people into the community, where they’re integrated into the community fully,” Merino said. “Rainier School is just not a safe place, and they’ve shown over and over again that it cannot be made a safe place.”

Willis McNabb, a member of the Washington Federation of State Employees who works in safety at Rainier, sees it differently. The residential habilitation centers are much more heavily regulated than group homes and other community settings, he said, and that’s why problems there have become so public.

“We’re shooting ourselves in the foot because we regulate ourselves so heavily,” he said. “It becomes bad publicity for us, but it’s because we have so many checks and balances in place.”

Finding new placements

If the Rainier and Yakima Valley schools close, DSHS estimates that half of the residents would move to the two other residential habilitation centers: Fircrest School in Shoreline and Lakeland Village in Medical Lake, outside Spokane.

The state is also investing in community placements, including private adult family homes run by individuals or businesses, or state-operated living alternatives, small private residences for adults with disabilities that are staffed by state employee caregivers.

Sponsored

Community settings provide more autonomy and independence, Merino said, and allow people with disabilities to move out of a segregated setting. Shawn Latham, the policy coordinator at Self Advocates in Leadership, said living in the community has let him “live a full, meaningful life.”

“We believe everyone can live in the community,” Latham said at a Senate committee hearing in March. “Now is the time to close institutions like Rainier.”

The House’s proposed closure of the Yakima Valley School, a certified nursing facility with 36 long-term residents, would leave Central Washington families who want to continue using residential habilitation centers without a nearby option, Rep. Chris Corry (R-Yakima) said. If their loved one moves to a facility in Shoreline or Spokane, visits would take hours of travel.

Institutions have been villainized because of their “horrific” history, McNabb said. He doesn’t see equivalent care options in the community.

“They’re being warehoused in apartments and they’re calling this progress,” McNabb said. “If as a society we valued people and had lots of services out there, people should be living in communities. But that’s not the world I live in.”

The Jennings are concerned about where their son Jacob would go if Rainier School closes. They had trouble finding placement in the community in the past, and he needs support and supervision, they said.

“They like to make this rosy picture that we can put everyone in the community and they can have jobs, but it’s not a reality,” Ken Jennings said. “If you put them out in society, it’s going to destroy their lives.”

Information from Seattle Times archives was included in this report.