The Mental Health Project is a Seattle Times initiative focused on covering mental and behavioral health issues. It is funded by Ballmer Group, a national organization focused on economic mobility for children and families. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over work produced by this team.

King County has lost nearly a third of its residential mental health beds since 2018, and residents wait an average of 44 days for such treatment, county and city officials announced Thursday.

The data points to the severely under-resourced state of the county’s behavioral health system. It was announced as part of the formation of a new coalition of King County and Seattle government leaders, state representatives and health care workers who plan to rebuild and add more resources to the region’s depleted mental health workforce.

A wide-ranging proposal to address holes in the crisis response system, lack of beds at residential treatment centers and workforce shortages is expected to head to the Metropolitan King County Council next month alongside Executive Dow Constantine’s 2023-2024 biennial budget, officials said at a news conference in downtown Seattle Thursday morning.

Officials didn’t commit to a specific budget, or offer details on how much these big-ticket items might cost or how they would be paid for.

The system caring for people with mental health or substance use challenges is strained from top to bottom. The county has no walk-in urgent care center for people experiencing a mental health crisis, youth and adults wait hours or days in emergency departments before landing an inpatient bed and several community behavioral health clinics have cut back care or closed altogether.

“This newly formed coalition will work with all sectors, in all corners of the county, to confront this crisis with the urgency and scale required,” Constantine said in a statement.

Constantine was joined by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall, state Rep. Nicole Macri, D-Seattle, and members of the SEIU Healthcare 1199NW union.

The creation of the coalition acknowledges the urgency of addressing an already disjointed system made worse during the pandemic. The number of people in need of mental health and substance use help skyrocketed just as services began to constrict.

It also comes on the heels of the nationwide launch of the new 988 crisis hotline, which replaces other suicide and mental health hotlines and is the first step in a long process of transforming the nation’s crisis response system.

This story will be updated.