The Mental Health Project is a Seattle Times initiative focused on covering mental and behavioral health issues. It is funded by Ballmer Group, a national organization focused on economic mobility for children and families. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over work produced by this team.

King County voters have until Tuesday to complete and submit their ballots to decide whether to support a property tax levy that would pay for mental and behavioral health services.

If approved, the levy would raise as much as $1.25 billion over nine years to provide money for the the construction of five new, 24/7 walk-in crisis centers, and fortify existing mental health residential services and increase salaries for behavioral health workers.

Voters can return their ballots by mail through the U.S. Postal Service or to a ballot drop box. Information about the locations of ballot drop boxes can be found on King County’s website. No stamp is required, and ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day, April 25.

Voters who need help can go to a King County vote center and work with trained staff to cast a private ballot.

More information about the proposed King County Crisis Care Centers levy can be found on seattletimes.com and at st.news/crisislevy.

The Ballmer Group, which funds The Seattle Times Mental Health Project, has contributed to the levy campaign. Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain full editorial control over our journalism.