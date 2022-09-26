King County and Seattle area officials plan to ask voters for a new property tax levy to fund mental and behavioral health, potentially raising as much as $1.25 billion over nearly a decade to fund construction of five regional crisis care centers and more services to strengthen the county’s ailing mental health system.

King County Executive Dow Constantine, along with Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and other local officials, announced Monday they intend to bring the tax proposal to voters on the April 2023 ballot.

“The behavioral health system in this state has long been underfunded and underappreciated,” Constantine said. “Now, we can chart a path forward as a region — to create places where people can receive the effective care they need and begin their journey to recovery.”

The tax levy would begin in 2024, costing the median-value homeowner an estimated $121 that year, and continue through 2032, according to officials.

The county currently does not have a walk-in mental health crisis facility readily available to the public. DESC’s Crisis Solutions Center is the closest alternative but requires a referral from police, mobile crisis team, or mental health professional — and with 46 beds, has limited capacity.

Officials did not share specifics about where the new five crisis facilities would be located but shared they would be “distributed geographically across the county,” with one facility specifically for youth in crisis.

The plan also calls for maintaining and investing in residential treatment beds at long-term facilities that provide youth and adults with addiction and mental health treatment. King County has steadily lost residential beds since 2018 and now only 244 remain. Earlier this month county officials purchased Cascade Hall, one such center in Northgate, to keep it from shutting down.

The plan also focuses on growing the behavioral health workforce by increasing wages and supporting apprenticeship programs to recruit new workers.

While the proposed new crisis facilities are being built, officials said mobile or site-based crisis services could operate and provide care until the centers open.

More mental health investments will be announced as part of Constantine’s biennial budget Tuesday as it heads to the Metropolitan King County Council.

This is a developing story and will be updated.