The Mental Health Project is a Seattle Times initiative focused on covering mental and behavioral health issues. It is funded by Ballmer Group, a national organization focused on economic mobility for children and families. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over work produced by this team.

You’re at work and a frequent client tells you they are experiencing severe depression and considering suicide. You’re at a party and a friend appears to be experiencing a serious panic attack. You’re at home and a person outside has been screaming for several hours.

What do you do?

It can be hard to know what actions to take to help someone in a mental health crisis, so the Seattle Times Mental Health Project spoke with experts to collect guidance.

Mental health crisis response This month, The Seattle Times Mental Health Project is exploring different facets of Washington’s mental health crisis response system, how it works and doesn’t, and examining solutions people are bringing to improve it. The discordant network of emergency rooms, psychiatric institutions, jails, courtrooms and law enforcement, which has long faced challenges, has become even more strained since the pandemic began. What role should police play in mental health calls? Helping someone in a mental health crisis: What to know What questions do you have about crisis response?

Start by assessing the risk level, mental health experts said. If the person in distress is someone you have a familiar relationship with and you feel comfortable, you can listen non-judgmentally and draw out answers to questions that give you an idea of the potential for imminent harm.

If the situation has escalated to the point where a life-safety threat exists for the person in distress or for people around them, it rises to a crisis-level intervention.

Advertising

In all situations, experts urge, enlist the help of a mental health professional rather than trying to diagnose someone, administer treatment or provide medication yourself.

Phone lines

The most accessible options for people experiencing mental health concerns or helping others are national, 24/7 mental health helplines.

On July 16, a nationwide phone service, 988, launched where people can call for themselves or others experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis. It’s a three-digit national replacement for local suicide hotlines and other helplines.

In addition, as 988 is ramping up, the local crisis lines in each Washington county are still available. King County residents can call 866-427-4747. Other county numbers are available on the Washington State Health Care Authority website. (Click here to jump to a list of additional helplines at the bottom of this page.)

No crisis is too small; the phone lines can be used for any situation in which someone needs help, reassurance, or resources. Michelle McDaniel, the CEO of Crisis Connections in Washington, said most of the calls dispatchers receive can be resolved while on the phone.

In life-threatening situations where weapons are involved or someone is threatening the safety of themselves or others, experts say it is imperative to call 911.

Advertising

Many people may be concerned about calling 911 and whether doing so could bring armed officers to the scene, escalate a situation or put the person at risk of going to jail.

Those concerns are valid, experts say, particularly in our current crisis and mental health care systems, which are under-resourced and rely heavily on law enforcement.

“The reality is when an officer pulls up with a police car — they’ve got a uniform on, they’ve got a badge, they have a gun — that alone can escalate it,” McDaniel said. “There’s a higher likelihood when a police officer shows up, that situation is going to escalate, than if a plainclothes team of mental health professionals shows up in an unmarked car, so that’s a real thing.”

One study found that people with untreated mental illnesses are 16 times more likely to be killed during a police encounter than other people stopped by law enforcement.

“That is a challenge,” said Adam Wasserman, the Washington State 911 Coordinator, acknowledging the complicated decision.

But McDaniel said, if you’re worried about the safety of this person or other people, it’s not your responsibility as a member of the public to determine whether police are the appropriate response.

Advertising

In our current system, sometimes mental health professionals can’t show up as fast, and they’re typically not armed.

“The alternative of not doing anything is not actually helping [the person in crisis],” McDaniel said.

Talking to dispatchers

When calling emergency services, introduce yourself and a description of the person having a crisis, including their name, their age and their current location.

“The more information, the better,” Wasserman said. More information allows dispatchers with 911 or 988 to ensure the most appropriate response occurs.

For example, if you consider the person a threat, explain why. Is this person walking around with a baseball bat, swinging it at people, and yelling at them? Or is this person sitting on a park bench and seems disoriented?

Depending on the information provided, dispatchers might send in law enforcement, or they may send a fire rescue team or an EMS.

Sponsored

While on the phone, you can mention that you believe the situation involves a mental health crisis. That can trigger more questions from the dispatchers and give more information to the responding officers.

You might also mention your goal: for them to be helped, not arrested or harmed.

In some parts of Washington, dispatchers may send a designated crisis responder (DCR) or a mobile crisis team that may work with police officers or EMS. All Washington officers are required to have eight hours of crisis intervention training. You can request that a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT)-trained officer, who has received 40 hours of additional mental health training, respond to the situation. About 54% of SPD officers are certified, though there are fewer statewide.

You may mention whether the person in crisis has made any direct threats of violence or self-harm or possesses weapons or substances.

Corey Williams, a sergeant with the Seattle Police Department’s Crisis Response Team, said that he relies on officers’ discretion about whether someone may be charged with drug possession or another crime while experiencing a mental health crisis.

“If there’s a crime of violence against people, I always advocate that that person needs to go to jail, to protect the victim to protect the public,” he said. Courts in King County and elsewhere also have programs that can steer people toward mental health and addiction treatment after an arrest.

Advertising

For people calling about friends, family, or people they know, Shaida Hossein, a behavioral health education and training manager at Jewish Family Services in Seattle, suggests telling dispatchers about triggers that could escalate the situation, like speaking loudly or getting too close too quickly, and suggestions that may prevent tension, like speaking softly, having a trusted person nearby, or being allowed to smoke a cigarette while they talk.

Some other ideas include asking a dispatcher, “Can officers please arrive with the sirens not on?” and “Can I approach the arriving officers first before they approach my friend?”

Wasserman said the dispatchers are also trained to ask questions so the caller does not need to keep a mental checklist of items to remember.

Hospital care

Because emergency rooms are largely at capacity, experts do not recommend people seek hospitals for mental health concerns as a first resort. Sometimes, depending on the severity of the situation, an individual can get connected to other mental health resources. The Seattle Times has created a guide to help people find a therapist and alternative options to explore if you get stuck on a waitlist.

However, if a situation involves serious self-harm or harm to others, individuals should seek immediate help or go to a hospital, said Paul Borghesani, a doctor in the psychiatry department at Harborview.

Advertising

That would include someone who is not taking their prescribed medication or has locked themselves in a room and is not eating, compromising their physical health. It would also include someone who is experiencing psychosis or is actively suicidal. “If there’s a safety concern, by all means come into the ED,” Borghesani said.

The person in crisis can come in on their own, get driven by a friend or family member, or get transported by an ambulance — although the cost may be charged to insurance and passed along to the individual. Once there, the front-desk receptionist will triage to the appropriate department.

An emergency medicine doctor will ask a few questions about physical health and then bring in a social worker to do a mental health assessment. They’ll also determine whether symptoms are caused by medical disorder, like imbalanced potassium or sodium levels or a urinary tract infection.

This can take a while, Borghesani said. “Trying to get people into the hospital, seeking insurance authorization, contacting family, getting collateral, talking to the patient to find out what’s going on, calling around and making referrals — all of these things take literally hours.”

A relatively small number of people stay at Harborview and move into the psychiatric unit, he said. “Our preference is always to try to figure out a good outpatient plan for someone.”

We’d like to hear from you. The Mental Health Project team is listening. We’d like to know what questions you have about mental health and which stories you’d suggest we cover. Get in touch with us at mentalhealth@seattletimes.com.

Advertising

If someone stabilizes in the ED, physicians and social workers will assess whether they can return home, or be set up with a follow-up appointment at a community health center, or should go to a crisis-diversion facility or a substance-use disorder program.

“EDs are not set up for long-term care; they are set up to triage people to other places,” Borghesani said.

Emergency departments are also not the most warm and welcoming spaces, he said. For example, if you go into the ED because you’re suicidal, you could be put in restraints, though often as a last resort, and have to wait several hours. That’s because often the staff don’t know you and may have to make their decisions to keep everyone safe.

Family, friends and individuals in crisis should understand that although they may come in voluntarily, a physician could determine after an assessment that the person needs to be detained, which could become involuntary.

Amy Dodgion, the senior manager for behavioral health and acute care at Swedish Medical Center, said the public should better understand the role of the emergency department and a community member’s individual freedom.

Often, someone will see an individual drunk or using substances and “think they’re doing them a favor” by bringing them to the emergency department. If the person is stumbling into traffic or experiencing intense withdrawal, the hospital is the right step. But sometimes people are not ready for help and “we shouldn’t be putting our expectations of what they should do upon them.”

Advertising

“We are always there for you. But we are not going to solve the problem,” she said.

Other resources

Often, mental health crises are triggered by other stressors in life building up.

Those could include fear of being evicted from an apartment, seeking shelter for the night, or searching for childcare while looking for work.

McDaniel suggests people call 211, which operates during business hours Monday through Friday. It’s the number to reach Health and Human Services in King County, and dispatchers can provide people with resources to get food, clothing, housing, employment opportunities and other services.

The Seattle Times has also collected mental health resources, including specialized phone lines, for children and teens, parents and caregivers, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Additional phone helplines, available free 24/7, include:

National Suicide Prevention Life: 1-800-273-8255; 1-888-628-9454 in Spanish; 1-800-799-4889 for deaf or hearing impaired; or text “MHFA” to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline: 1-800-662-4357

The Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, select option #1

The Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990; or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746

The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

The National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673

Seattle Times staff reporter Esmy Jimenez contributed to this report.