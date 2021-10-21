In Washington, those who need mental health care often can’t receive it.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, social isolation, stress, anxiety and uncertainty have exacerbated existing crises, increasing the need for a broad spectrum of mental health services.

Over the next few months, The Seattle Times’ Mental Health Project plans to report extensively on topics such as access to therapy, community based care and inpatient treatment.

We’d like to hear about your experiences.

The Mental Health Project is a Seattle Times initiative focused on covering mental and behavioral health issues. It is funded by Ballmer Group, a national organization focused on economic mobility for children and families. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over work produced by this team.

If you’ve had trouble finding a therapist, tell us what barriers you faced.

Did you struggle to find a therapist who understood your cultural background or identity?

Have you had trouble finding a therapist who takes your insurance? Have you had to pay out-of-pocket for therapy? If so, was it because you lacked insurance or because you couldn’t find a therapist who accepted your insurance?

If you are a therapist, what challenges have you faced in providing treatment? Have you had to turn away people seeking your care?

What are your other concerns about accessing mental health care?

Let us know using the form below. We won’t use your name without your permission.

You can also email us at mentalhealth@seattletimes.com or leave us a voicemail at 206-464-2090.