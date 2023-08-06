When you or a loved one is having a mental or behavioral health crisis, calculating your charges and costs for care, or determining your insurance coverage, may be the last thing on your mind.

But when a bill arrives in the mail, the reality — or sticker shock — may set in.

Officially, insurers are required at the federal and state level to cover mental health and substance use disorder treatment and services at comparable levels to physical health concerns. But studies have shown that’s not always the case.

More often, getting insurance coverage for mental health treatment and services requires patients to navigate a complicated web that isn’t necessarily designed to benefit them. To successfully get coverage, many must know the fine details of their plans and have ample time to debate denials.

Despite decades of legislative efforts, insurance coverage for mental health remains a problem because of historical stigma and weak enforcement mechanisms.

Advertising

The Seattle Times is reporting on issues with insurance coverage for mental health, and we’d like to hear from you.

Have you had challenges getting insurance coverage for mental health treatment? Have you struggled to navigate the system and been unsure where to turn for help?

Tell us in the form below. If you’re reading this on your mobile device, click this link.

More coverage of insurance and mental health