At some point, you’ve probably had to fight with your health insurer to get care. Fighting for coverage can be even more challenging for mental health conditions, experts say and patient complaints confirm.

Historic ignorance of mental illness and misperceptions combined with weak enforcement measures are mostly to blame, according to experts. It wasn’t until the last 15 years that U.S. Congress required insurers to comply with parity rules — that mental health and substance use disorder treatment should be covered at comparable rates to physical health. Today, the law still lacks real teeth.

In a new, occasional series, The Seattle Times Mental Health Project is exploring how the health insurance industry often fails to provide adequate care for patients while also straining health care providers.

You can read our stories, as well as a resource guide to navigate the system, below:

If you have questions about this series or have a story to share, email the Mental Health Project reporting team at mentalhealth@seattletimes.com or leave your question in the form below.

If you’re reading this on your mobile device, click this link.