King County is experiencing an unprecedented fentanyl epidemic, with a surging rate of overdose deaths that has already surpassed last year’s record-breaking toll.

As of last week, 777 people have died from the synthetic opioid, found to be 50 times more potent than heroin, according to data from Public Health – Seattle & King County.

Meanwhile, public officials are debating the most effective and compassionate responses to the crisis.

In Seattle, for example, City Council members on Tuesday voted 6-3 to allow the City Attorney’s Office to prosecute knowing possession and public use of illicit drugs.

Supporters hope efforts to crack down on substance use will improve public safety. Critics cite equity concerns, saying over-enforcement could disproportionately lead to higher arrest rates for Black and brown people and are skeptical of the criminal justice system connecting people to treatment.

The Seattle Times has been covering the rise of fentanyl as part of a newsroom initiative, including the research behind addiction, treatment options and policy approaches to the crisis.

On Oct. 16, we invite you to join us, along with experts in the field, for a discussion around how to improve our community’s response to the drug and connect people to sustainable care.

The event will be held at Seattle Public Library’s downtown location, at 1000 Fourth Avenue, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Space is limited and guests will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. RSVPs are appreciated if you plan to attend.

The event will not be live-streamed.

The program will be structured into three parts: a live demonstration of how to use the overdose reversal drug Narcan, an audience-involved myth-busting game and a Q&A with panelists.

The panelists include:

Caleb Banta-Green, the director of the Center for Community-Engaged Drug Education, Epidemiology and Research at the University of Washington. He has spoken extensively about what can be done to address the fentanyl crisis.

Julie Hinkemeyer, the program director at Peer Spokane. She is a supporter for how utilizing medication-assisted treatment changed her life.

Susan McLaughlin, the new Behavioral Health and Recovery Division director for King County. She is also a licensed clinical psychologist.

Our moderator will ask questions, with input from members of the audience.

If you would like to see a topic covered, please submit your question below or click this link. For more information about the event, or if you have questions, email mentalhealth@seattletimes.com.