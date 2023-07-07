Washington state officials face a $100 million fine for failing to provide adequate mental health services to individuals with severe mental illnesses in the state’s jails.

In a ruling Friday evening, Judge Marsha J. Pechman of the U.S. Western District of Washington issued a scathing decision, finding the Washington Department of Social and Health Services in breach of a settlement agreement known as Trueblood that established time frames for people in jail to get services at state psychiatric facilities.

“The primary reason [people who fall under the settlement’s terms] suffered was DSHS’s own lack of foresight, creativity, planning, and timely response to a crisis of its own making,” Pechman wrote in her 52-page decision.

“The Court is unpersuaded that DSHS adequately planned for and took reasonable measures to address the bed shortage.”

The ruling comes after a nearly decade long legal battle and spotlights the state’s ongoing challenges to end the warehousing of people in jails.

Under the terms of the settlement, defendants who were potentially incompetent to stand trial would be evaluated within 14 days and, if needed, start receiving restoration services — usually medicine and legal education at a state psychiatric facility — within seven days after that.

But the state has failed to meet those timelines: As of April, people in jail were waiting an average of 130 days before they could be admitted to a state facility for inpatient services.

Disability Rights Washington, the plaintiffs in the case, and DSHS officials were not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.