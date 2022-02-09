The Mental Health Project is a Seattle Times initiative focused on covering mental and behavioral health issues. It is funded by Ballmer Group, a national organization focused on economic mobility for children and families. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over work produced by this team.

Eleanor Owen, a fierce advocate in the world of mental health policy who co-founded the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Downtown Emergency Service Center, has died at the age of 101 at her home in Seattle.

A “force of nature” according to her friends and family, Owen’s work included amending Washington’s Involuntary Treatment Act, which lays out when a person can be involuntarily committed for psychiatric care. She successfully pushed for the law to include treatment for people with “grave disabilities,” to help more people with mental illnesses receive care.

“She’s relentless in the best way,” said her niece Allegra Guarino. “She doesn’t give up on anyone or anything.”

The daughter of Italian immigrants and the third of eight children, Owen was born Jan. 22, 1921, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. She died Sunday, Feb. 6, after a brief illness.

As a youth, Owen was a curious and gifted student. She graduated early from high school, briefly studied nursing, and later enrolled in the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Manhattan where she studied acting and costume design. Owen’s acting and costume work appeared both on and off-Broadway, and she eventually became a professor at the University of Washington School of Drama. She also studied journalism at Columbia University, and then earned two more degrees at the UW including a bachelor’s in social welfare and a master’s in education in her 50s.

Owen married her husband, John Lewis, in 1952. He was hired by Boeing and the two moved out west, first living in Kennewick and eventually landing permanently in Seattle, where she raised two children: John Jr. (known as Jody in the family) and Susan.

As a teen, Jody began exhibiting signs of mental illness and was eventually diagnosed with schizophrenia. In an interview with the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Owen shared that mental illness ran in her family; her father most likely had bipolar disorder and her sister was also diagnosed with schizophrenia. In 1977, Jody was institutionalized at Western State Hospital after killing a man during a mental health episode.

“It seemed more than I could believe,” Owen told The Seattle Times about the experience in 2011.

It was ultimately a turning point in her life, catapulting her into the world of advocacy. As she met with other families of people with mental illness, she realized the need for an organized community to demand better treatment laws. She co-founded Washington Advocates for the Mentally Ill in 1978, and later the National Alliance on Mental Illness, serving as the director of NAMI in Washington until 2001.

“Anyone who cares about mental illness, and the people it touches, owes this remarkable woman a tremendous debt of gratitude,” explained NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison Jr. in a statement. NAMI now has more than 600 state organizations and affiliates across the country.

“Mom was the most helpful person in my life,” said Jody, her son who spent six years at Western and is now living independently and managing his mental illness. “I think her greatest achievement was NAMI and getting me to be a good, healthy, and trustworthy person.”

Owen was also a member and chair of the King County Mental Health Advisory Board, and earned numerous awards for her community service including NAMI’s “Most Outstanding Member” achievement in 2000. Owen was also supportive of the peer movement and championed recovery for people with mental illness. She helped bring the Hoffman House model to the region, which allowed people with mental illness to live and work independently in the community, outside of traditional institutions.

The powerful commitment Owen had for her family and community resonated all the way to Olympia, where she was known by lawmakers and advocates as “The Barracuda,” for not mincing words and holding legislators and mental health staff to account. She would often drive down to the Capitol and even as a centenarian would jump on Zoom meetings to connect with others.

“She never retired,” said Daniel Malone, current director of the Downtown Emergency Service Center, who found himself on panels with Owen.

“She was a hell of a debater,” Malone said. “She was not shy about expressing [her] opinion.”

Her family says she valued the truth above all else.

“I’m not sure I’ve ever met someone who really believed in and honored truth the way Eleanor does,” said Guarino, her niece, who lived with Owen for a year in the early 2000s.

“She always would say, ‘The truth is always in the room. Not everyone will acknowledge it and not everyone will say it, but it is always in the room.’”

In 2002, then-King County Executive Ron Sims declared July 12 to be Eleanor Owen Day.

Despite her fierce nature in politics, the thing many of her close family and friends recall about Owen is her passionate, unique personality — a woman who was as complex as she was loving.

Among her quirks: Owen would only sleep three to four hours a night, often cleaning, cooking or planning other work.

“She was a very unusual person, tremendous physical stamina,” said her daughter, Susan. “She moved like the wind.”

Owen also loved to host dinner parties for friends and family. Her mother was a gifted cook who started a restaurant in New York City and Owen inherited the talent for flavorful cooking, making dishes like lasagna with homemade noodles. One of her favorite meals was lamb, rice, and bok choy.

Susan also recalled that, “She drove like a damn speed demon. She was a terror on the road” — fitting for a woman who never kept still.

Last month, Owen published a memoir, “The Gone Room” detailing “devastating losses, a chaotic home life … and also moments of grace.”

Owen is preceded in death by her husband, John, and survived by two adult children, Susan and Jody.

Memorial arrangements will be announced later by the family. The family said donations in Owen’s honor can be made to NAMI.