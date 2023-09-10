The Mental Health Project is a Seattle Times initiative focused on covering mental and behavioral health issues. It is funded by Ballmer Group, a national organization focused on economic mobility for children and families. Additional support is provided by City University of Seattle. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over work produced by this team.

The severity of eating disorders in Washington appears to be getting worse: Between 2016 and 2021, the number of hospitalizations for people with eating disorders jumped by 50%.

Amid this increase, getting insurance coverage for treatment continues to be a struggle.

Insurers often rely on measures like weight and body mass index to determine whether someone needs treatment, even though those metrics don’t show the true psychological or physical state of a person struggling with an eating disorder, Seattle Times reporting shows. As one family told reporter Hannah Furfaro, patients are being told they’re “not sick enough.”

The Seattle Times spent a year investigating why these kinds of denials fly under the radar of government regulators, and how delays in eating disorder care stall recovery for patients and their families.

In the animated video above by Seattle Times illustrator Jen Luxton and video journalist Lauren Frohne, 17-year-old Medin describes what it was like to have one of the deadliest mental health conditions — anorexia — and still be denied the treatment her doctor recommended.

