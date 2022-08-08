This month, The Seattle Times Mental Health Project is exploring different facets of Washington’s mental health crisis response system, how it works and doesn’t, and examining solutions people are bringing to improve it.

The discordant network of emergency rooms, psychiatric institutions, jails, courtrooms and law enforcement, which has long faced challenges, has become more strained since the pandemic began.

You can read our ongoing series of stories, as well as a resource guide to provide information about how to help, below:

If you have questions about this series or have a story to share, email the Mental Health Project reporting team at mentalhealth@seattletimes.com or leave your question in the form below.