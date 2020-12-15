By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Local Stories
- Coronavirus daily news updates, December 14: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- Threat made against Washington elections official amid anger over Trump loss
- First coronavirus vaccines arrive at UW Medical Center in Seattle VIEW
- Coronavirus daily news updates, December 15: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- Far-right group stakes claim at Whidbey Island Grange, stoking angry debate and exposing political divides
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.