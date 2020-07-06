A 10-ton monument to Confederate soldiers at Capitol Hill’s Lake View Cemetery that has for years been frequently defaced amid calls for its removal was toppled over the Fourth of July weekend.

It’s unclear who took down the structure, which was erected in 1926 by a local chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy and marks the location of the burial plot for Confederate soldiers. Yellow lifting straps were left under the two stone columns, which were made with granite taken from Stone Mountain in Georgia, known for its own massive Confederate memorial.

The Seattle memorial had been defaced earlier this year, as demonstrations began after the killing of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck.

In 2017, Lake View Cemetery briefly closed “due to the controversy over Confederate memorials,” and then-Mayor Ed Murray called for the monument to be taken down. Cemetery workers have said they “try to keep it low profile.”