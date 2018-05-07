Memorial services will be held at Seattle Center's McCaw Hall for the Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Kinney, the Seattle civil-rights leader and pastor who died at the age of 91.

A memorial service for the Rev. Dr. Samuel B. McKinney, the Seattle civil-rights leader and pastor who died last month at the age of 91, will be held Tuesday morning.

The service begins at 11 a.m. at Seattle Center’s McCaw Hall. Doors open at 9 a.m. The event is open to the public.

KIRO 7 will broadcast the service, which will also be livestreamed here, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Event organizers recommend parking in the Fifth Avenue North garage, which has entrances on Republican and Harrison streets. Parking is also available in the Mercer Street Garage, with entrances on Fourth Avenue North and Third Avenue North.

McKinney was pastor emeritus of the Central Area’s Mount Zion Baptist Church, one of the area’s oldest and largest African-American churches. He was friends and Morehouse College classmates with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whom he persuaded to come to Seattle for his sole visit to the city in 1961. McKinney took part in civil-rights demonstrations across the nation and served as an original member of the Seattle Human Rights Commission.

He died April 7 at a Seattle assisted-living center.

Read more about the McKinney’s life here.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Morehouse College to launch and support the Samuel B. McKinney ’49 Family Scholarship Fund.