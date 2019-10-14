OKANOGAN — A public memorial service for Assistant Chief Christian Johnson will be held Oct. 24 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agri-Plex.

Johnson, who worked for Okanogan County Fire District 3, died Oct. 3 at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center from injuries sustained in a September fire.

Johnson, 55, was injured Sept. 1 battling the Spring Coulee Fire south of Okanogan. He suffered burns to 60% of his body as well as inhalation burns. His wife and Harborview doctors talked to reporters in mid-September about his injuries.

His remains were returned home to Okanogan by a procession of first responders on Saturday.

The service is still being planned, and details will be released as they are set. It’s being coordinated by the Behind The Badge Foundation’s Line of Duty Death Response Team, said organization spokesman Kyle Foreman.