Police vehicles will form a procession through downtown Kent in the late morning, followed by a 1 p.m. service at ShoWare Center.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday for Diego Moreno, the Kent police officer who was killed this month during his involvement in a high-speed chase.

The service is set for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the ShoWare Center in Kent, according to a statement from the Kent Police Department.

The 35-year-old officer, who was originally from Venezuela, was married and had two children. He had been a member of the Kent police force for eight years. On July 22, while laying a strip of spikes to slow a fleeing truck, Moreno was struck and killed by another officer involved in the chase. Shortly after driving over the spikes, the truck flipped over on Highway 516, police said.

Emiliano Garcia, 16, who was driving the truck, was arrested last week and charged as an adult with second-degree felony murder. That’s when a defendant commits a felony and, as a result of that crime, or fleeing from that crime, causes the death of another person. Prosecutors said in charging documents that Moreno’s death was a direct result of Garcia’s actions.

Before Tuesday’s memorial service, there will be a procession of police vehicles through Kent, starting around 11:15 a.m.

The public is invited to view the procession on Fourth Ave between Willis and James streets on their way to ShoWare.

“This is a sad time for Officer Moreno’s family, the Kent Police Department, the City of Kent family and the community,” said Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla. “We hope everyone will join us as we remember Diego and pay our respects to his family.”

James Street between Lincoln and Fourth Avenue will be closed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Fourth Avenue between Willis and James will be closed between 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.