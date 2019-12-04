Local News Memorial for bus driver Originally published December 4, 2019 at 5:01 pm Updated December 4, 2019 at 5:43 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries ‘It blesses my heart’: Native artists share and sell their works Seattle’s Westlake Park tree lights up for the holidays Holiday carousel readied at downtown Seattle’s Westlake Park Share story By Alan Berner Seattle Times staff photographer Alan Berner View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.