The first lady is to get a tour and briefing on a Seattle-area tech company's youth-oriented online safety programs and efforts to help children with disabilities.

Details are few, but first lady Melania Trump will visit a tech company near Seattle on Monday as part of a three-state tour for her “Be Best” initiative, which addresses childhood well-being, online safety and opioid abuse, according to her press office.

A spokeswoman for the first lady would not release the name of the company, but said in a statement that Trump would receive a tour and briefing on its youth-oriented online-safety programs and efforts to help children with disabilities.

Last year, the first lady visited Microsoft’s Innovation and Policy Center in Washington, D.C., to speak with students who provide feedback on the company’s online-safety efforts. Microsoft also has invested millions to develop artificial intelligence geared toward people with disabilities as part of a larger focus on technology accessibility, according to previous Seattle Times reporting.

A Microsoft spokeswoman declined to say if the first lady would be visiting the company and referred inquiries to Trump’s press office.

Before visiting the Seattle area, Trump is scheduled to visit an elementary school in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to her press office. She plans to follow her Washington visit with a speech on opioids in Las Vegas.