A high school student from Lynden has a shot at her artwork being featured on Google.

Josie Hendricks, a 15-year old who attends Lynden Christian High School, is one of 54 state and territory winners in the annual Doodle for Google contest.

Five of the regional winners will advance as finalists. You can help select the finalists by voting at doodles.google.com/d4g/vote. Voting is live until July 12.

Of the finalists, one will be crowned national winner, and that person’s artwork will be displayed on Google’s website for one day. The winner will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 tech package for their school or a nonprofit organization.

This year’s Doodle prompt asked entrants how they care for themselves. Josie submitted a watercolor painting of a tire swing hanging from a large tree.

“I created this Doodle because I care for myself by remembering,” Hendricks wrote in her submission. “My Doodle is of a tire swing that was in my grandparents’ backyard. I used to climb and swing, not burdened by life — remembering an escape from homework and stress.”

Hendricks seeks inspiration for art by scrolling through Pinterest. She began painting with watercolors more frequently in 2020, when she found herself with more time at home during the pandemic.