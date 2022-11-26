WHITE CENTER — There were no soccer chants at Steve Cox Memorial Park on Tuesday night, south of Seattle. No blaring horns, no pulsing drums, no screaming crowds. No corporate advertising campaigns and no cameras streaming every kick to billions of viewers around the globe.

Just a dozen players under the lights and a white ball zipping between their feet, as Cultures United trained for the biggest match in the club’s history.

And yet, you could argue that a club like Cultures United is where soccer’s authentic essence resides, as much as at the hyper-commercialized 2022 World Cup, which kicked off this month at air-conditioned stadiums in Qatar.

“Soccer is the most beautiful game you could ever watch and play. It’s like art. It’s like music,” said Kevin Mayamba, a lanky 22-year-old defender who works as a dental assistant when he’s not tailing attackers and blocking shots.

“With the World Cup going on, you see how the whole world gets together behind a single game. It doesn’t matter where they’re from,” Mayamba added. “Here you have that same spirit, that same experience.”

Founded in 2020 by Colombian immigrant Sebastian Diaz, Cultures United is a semiprofessional soccer organization that develops young players at no cost and trains them to become community leaders at the same time.

Based in diverse South King County, the club recruits players, from places like Kent, Auburn and Federal Way, for whom soccer is a common language. The men’s team, which last month won the Pacific Northwest conference of the United Premier Soccer League, includes players with connections to countries such as Honduras, Zambia, Chile and Mexico. Mayamba was born in Congo.

“We see each other like brothers, like family,” said Jayden Afua, 19, a super-quick winger who left Tanzania when he was 13. “We come from different countries, you know, different cultures, and we get to share all that together.”

Breaking barriers

Diaz started Cultures United with multiple aims.

First, he wanted to pave a route to college and pro soccer for skilled players who tend to miss out because they can’t afford or don’t know about the pay-to-play teams that for decades have dominated youth soccer in the U.S.

“Our goal is to eliminate participation barriers such as money or immigrant status,” the club’s mission statement says. “We believe no one should be left behind, and we seek to serve everyone regardless of their background.”

Not only can the status quo exclude players from less privileged backgrounds, it also can hurt American soccer as a whole by shrinking the talent pool that pro clubs like the Seattle Sounders plumb and that the U.S. draws from to compete at the World Cup, said Diaz, who lives in White Center.

“Soccer in America is a very rich, white sport. You have to have tons of money to play at the level you want to,” said Mya Tshimanga, 22, a goalkeeper for the Cultures United women’s team who sees the club “bringing that diversity to the game, where you have the opportunity to go to the next level.”

Already, some Cultures United players have transitioned to college and overseas teams, said Diaz, whose second aim is to help young people in South King County avoid activities like drugs and gangs and stay healthy. Cultures United, which added the women’s team this year, targets players between 14 and 24 and requires them to engage in community service.

The club’s coaches and players operate free summer soccer camps at parks across the South End, supported by the Sounders’ charitable arm, the RAVE Foundation. They also help run an after-school soccer program for students at White Center Heights Elementary, partnering with teachers at the school.

King County kids who don’t speak English at home and whose parents make less than $75,000 a year are less likely to play organized sports, according to a 2019 “play equity” survey by University of Washington researchers.

“There are all these barriers” that Cultures United is trying to break down, said Ashley Fosberg, executive director of the RAVE Foundation.

Diaz’s third aim is to grow a successful club for South King County to rally around, he said, hoping to cultivate a rivalry with Ballard FC. The North Seattle club plays in a more prestigious league, has more sponsors, debuted this year with more hoopla and defeated Cultures United in June, but Diaz thinks his underdog squad can catch up — by focusing on community.

“I believe we have the capacity, for what we represent,” he said.

Big game

There are signs that Diaz may be onto something.

Nearly 100 students — boys and girls — played soccer with Cultures United at White Center Heights Elementary this October and November, said Shoshanna Cohen, a teacher who started the program because many kids at her school can’t afford to join recreational teams that charge money.

The soccer program has “changed the culture of our school for the better” by helping kids connect with each other outside of class, and Cultures United coaches and players have become role models, Cohen said.

While Qatari authorities have at the World Cup banned displays of solidarity with persecuted LGBTQ+ people, Cultures United is a deliberately welcoming club “rooted in social justice” and inclusion, with a multicolored logo inspired by the Wiphala emblem used by Indigenous Andean people.

“They’re a bunch of rock stars,” said Burien police Chief Ted Boe, citing the club as a way to boost safety without officers. “When you look at what makes a healthy community, you see positive activities that engage young people.”

Recently, all the work has translated into victories. The Cultures United men notched five wins, two ties and one loss against other Washington and Oregon squads this season, using a quick-passing, dynamic approach that Diaz compared to the style deployed at the World Cup by the Netherlands.

“We’re playing miles better because the guys are working hard for the team,” said Aidan Genovese, 21, a midfielder. “They want to fight for each other.”

The club’s playoff match against Deportivo Rose City from Portland is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Chief Sealth International High School Stadium in West Seattle. It will be free for spectators. A win would propel Cultures United into a matchup with a team from Northern California.

The club rarely draws more than a dozen supporters, so Mayamba isn’t expecting a huge crowd. But he’s hoping some local soccer fans take a break from watching the superstars in Qatar and give his team a chance.

“Even though it’s not the World Cup,” Mayamba said, “you still have people who do crazy things and showcase what they’re able to do.”