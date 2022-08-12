Artist Norma Baum, a member of the Fremont Arts Council, volunteers her time to restore artist Patrick Gabriel’s mural on North 38th Street.

The 550-foot mural winds around North 38th at the north-end exit off the Aurora Bridge. Over the years, graffiti artists had begun to deface the original design.

At one point, Gabriel suggested the mural be removed altogether. Not so fast, said Baum.

The Fremont Chamber of Commerce, through a grant, is picking up the bill for more than 50 gallons of paint. Baum is volunteering her time.

She’s been working on and off since May repainting the mural, using archival photographs from 1996 of the original painting. She hopes to finish it by the end of this month.