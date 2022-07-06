A construction company owner and a worker were identified Wednesday afternoon as the two people killed in a trench collapse that occurred Monday as they tried to replace a damaged sewer connection in Shoreline.

David Ameh, 66, and Demetrius Sellers, 32, died from suffocation during the collapse, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office announced.

Ameh owns Peacefield Construction, based just south of Seattle and started in 2012, according to business license records. The state Department of Labor and Industries will investigate the incident, a process that typically takes six months.

The bodies of Ameh and Sellers were recovered early Wednesday by the Shoreline Fire Department and partners who used hand tools, a vacuum hose, and protective metal boxes to reach them in unstable soil. A half-dozen relatives kept vigil nearby and saw the bodies afterward inside medical vehicles, the fire department said.

The work site was in the 600 block of Northwest 163rd Street, where the private side sewer and nearby public sewer main sit along a wooded hillside.