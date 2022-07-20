The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 72-year-old man whose body was recovered Thursday from the north end of Lake Sammamish.

Paul Sanders drowning was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner.

Eastside Fire & Rescue responded to the swimming area after a kayaker reported seeing the man, since identified as Sanders, go underwater and fail to resurface. Divers from the King County Sheriff’s Office’s marine unit and Renton Regional Fire Authority also responded.

Divers recovered Sanders’ body about 2 hours later. He was known to be an avid swimmer, said Capt. Tim Meyer of the King County Sheriff’s Office.