King County medical examiners have identified the bicyclist killed while crossing an Auburn street last weekend.
The News Tribune reports that 57-seven year old Constantin Dragomir died after being struck while crossing Auburn Way South near Fir Street about 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
Police say some vehicles had stopped to let Dragomir cross the street, but one vehicle didn’t stop and struck him.
He died while awaiting helicopter transport to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Police say the driver who struck Dragomir remained at the scene and did not show signs of intoxication.
Auburn police spokesman Mark Caillier said Monday afternoon that the investigation into Dragomir’s death is ongoing.