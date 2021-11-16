Two people killed in a rollover crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 5 near Southcenter mall in Tukwila were identified by the King County medical examiner on Tuesday.

Alexa Gaytan Solis and Victor Manuel Castro, both 19, died from multiple blunt-force injuries, according to the medical examiner. Their deaths were ruled an accident.

The pair were traveling north on I-5 around 12:20 a.m. when the driver, identified as Castro, lost control of the vehicle and the car spun and flipped, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Extensive damage to the vehicle prevented state troopers from getting to the two victims to provide aid, according to WSP. Gaytan Solis and Castro were pronounced dead at the scene.

Gaytan Solis, described as “a wonderful sister, daughter and friend who touched the lives of those around her,” was attending Pima Medical Institute and working part time to cover school costs, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover funeral costs.