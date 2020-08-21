Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan will veto the revised 2020 budget approved last week by the city council. The budget would have cut up to 100 police officers.

Council President M. Lorena González said she disagreed with Durkan’s veto.

“This morning the Mayor and I committed to each other that we will continue to try and partner in this work. I have to believe that we agree on more than we disagree, and I will strive to bridge the gap on our few but critical differences of opinion,” González wrote in a news release. “While I disagree with Mayor Durkan’s decision to veto the Council’s budget legislation, I hope that the public knows that their elected leaders are committed to working together on achieving a long-overdue transformation of our law enforcement and criminal justice systems that have for far too long perpetuated trauma and harm on our black, brown and indigenous neighbors.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.