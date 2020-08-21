Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, after vetoing Friday the revised 2020 budget approved last week by the city council, called for new collaboration with councilmembers, with whom she’s often been at odds.

The council’s adjustments to the budget would have cut up to 100 police officers, slashed the salaries of police command staff and also scrapped the city’s Navigation team, which performs outreach to people experiencing homelessness and clears encampments. Durkan strongly opposed those measures. Seattle Police Department Chief Carmen Best retired in objection to them.

Durkan described the council’s cuts to police as imprudent, saying they had “no plan for how the city will bridge gaps in the police response that will be caused if we lose 100 police officers.”

Council President M. Lorena González said she disagreed with Durkan’s veto, but promised to work with the mayor on a path forward.

“This morning the Mayor and I committed to each other that we will continue to try and partner in this work. I have to believe that we agree on more than we disagree, and I will strive to bridge the gap on our few but critical differences of opinion,” González wrote in a news release. “While I disagree with Mayor Durkan’s decision to veto the Council’s budget legislation, I hope that the public knows that their elected leaders are committed to working together on achieving a long-overdue transformation of our law enforcement and criminal justice systems that have for far too long perpetuated trauma and harm on our black, brown and indigenous neighbors.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.