If there was ever a time to escape the seemingly grim realities of life on our planet, cast our eyes to the sky and celebrate Star Wars Day, this is it.

May the Fourth (and the force) be with you and you and you and also with me!

Lovely little cap cloud over Rainier this afternoon. We might get a (brief) view of the mountain here in the lowlands tomorrow.



(Pay no attention to the upper right of the image.) 😂 #MayThe4thBeWithYou #wawx pic.twitter.com/PPxQ8yRGiK — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 3, 2022

May 4, also known as Star Wars Day, is not — alas! — a paid federal holiday. But it is a decades-long tribute to George Lucas’ “Star Wars” movies, which some could argue changed life on Earth, at least for them.

Saw some new security guards at the Amazon Death Star while taking photos recently. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/kbyyYDoUaU — Equal Motion (@equalmotion) May 4, 2022

Like most Star Wars lore, “May the Fourth Be With You” comes with an interesting origin story. One of the earliest known references to the day followed the May 4, 1979, election of Margaret Thatcher as Britain’s prime minister, according to a post on the official Star Wars website.

Thatcher’s party took out an ad in the London Evening News with the message, “May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations,” the website said, adding that the unofficial holiday took off once the internet began connecting fans.

While the odds of good skywatching weather in Western Washington are not great — or even good — if there is a clearing it could be worth a shot to get outside and try to view the Eta Aquarid meteor shower, which peaks Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The best time to see the shower will be in the predawn hours, according to EarthSky.

Find a dark, open sky away from artificial lights, and sprawl out on a deck, yoga mat, reclining chair of even the hood of your car with your feet oriented to the east.

Get comfortable (but not so cozy that you fall asleep) and be patient.

“Meteor watching is a lot like fishing,” according to EarthSky. “Sometimes you catch a good number of them, and sometimes you don’t.

This year, Alaska Airlines announced it was capitalizing on the fun and would allow anyone dressed in Star Wars costumes to board their flight early. (Assuming, of course, that the flight isn’t canceled.)

Information from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.