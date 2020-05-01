What used to be an annual May Day march for workers’ and immigration rights has taken on a different look this year due to coronavirus stay-at-home restrictions.

This year, the march from Judkins Park to downtown Seattle has been canceled. Instead, march sponsors El Comité and the May 1st Action Coalition have scheduled a vehicle caravan from South Seattle to Olympia for a rally at the Capitol Campus to demand protections for the state’s most vulnerable workers and their families in a time of economic uncertainty. Other demands include state assistance for undocumented workers who play essential roles in the economy but are not eligible for state benefits.

Participants are being urged to follow best practices by maintaining social distancing, wearing protective masks and being mindful of others’ health concerns.

A second vehicle caravan is scheduled at noon to circle Amazon headquarters in downtown Seattle to support a tax on the city’s largest businesses to provide relief to working families during the coronavirus crisis and to create jobs.

Throughout the day, Seattle Times reporters will be checking in from Westlake Park, City Hall (where a Proud Boys rally is scheduled for noon) and other areas.