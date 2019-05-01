Marchers are departing from Seattle’s Judkins Park for the annual May Day March for Immigrant and Workers Rights, which is expected to draw hundreds on a sunny day.

The 20th annual march began at 1 p.m. Wednesday, with the route passing Seattle University and Seattle Central College before ending downtown for a rally at the federal courthouse.

Police and transportation officials have warned of possible traffic disruptions during the march and once participants disperse after the rally.

What will the march do to traffic?

El Comite/May 1st Action Coalition, organizers of the march, said they anticipate 600 participants., according to the group’s permit with the city. Wednesday’s sunny weather could swell that number. Police will block traffic along the route to allow the marchers to proceed, so drivers can expect delays.

There’s also a Mariner’s game at T-Mobile Park starting at 3:40 p.m. that could add to the traffic disruptions, particularly once marchers reach downtown and rally at the federal courthouse.

Follow @seattledot, @SeattlePD and @kcmetrobus on Twitter for updates on street closures and protesters’ whereabouts.

What happened last year?

From a police and public safety standpoint, 2018 May Day followed a de-escalation of violence and vandalism that has marked the event over the past few years. By the time the march ended, police had arrested only a single protester — a masked man who threw a rock at the Amazon Spheres near the company’s headquarters downtown.

There were taunts tossed between the black-clad “antifa,” or anti-fascist protesters, and a camouflage-wearing crowd mostly affiliated with the pro-Trump Patriot Prayer movement and the far-right Proud Boys. But a violent confrontation between the groups never materialized, thanks largely to the heavy police presence along the march route and in downtown Seattle.

A similar police presence is expected for Wednesday’s May Day march, although there has been little social media chatter on unsanctioned demonstrations.

What’s the history of May Day anyway?

May Day has traditionally been a celebration of workers’ rights and is a day of mostly peaceful protests and celebrations. It marks the date of the Haymarket riots of 1886, when industrial workers in Chicago went on strike.

In recent history, pro-labor movements across the country have used the day to demonstrate for better wages and working conditions. In recent years, the day has been used by groups to call for immigration reform.