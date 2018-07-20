No one was injured but southbound traffic was backed up after the mattress caught fire and the bus also apparently was burned.
A mattress caught fire on Interstate 5 Friday afternoon after a charter bus ran it over, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
The bus was traveling south on I-5 at James Street in downtown Seattle when it struck the mattress.
No injuries were reported. Photos from the scene showed the charred mattress and a portion of the bus had apparently been burned.
The Seattle Fire Department said Washington State Patrol troopers were ferrying kids from the bus down to the airport so they wouldn’t miss a flight.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said to expect delays through the area.
