The woman who died in a SeaTac apartment fire early Saturday morning has been identified, and the fire has been ruled accidental.

Alice Johnson, 55, died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Fire crews were called at 6:20 a.m. to a 10-unit building in the 20000 block of 30th Avenue South, where they found smoke and flames coming from a unit on the second floor. The fire was contained by 6:40 a.m.

Johnson was found under debris that fell from the ceiling, according to Puget Sound Fire spokesman Joe Root.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by combustible materials that were too close to the electrical baseboard heaters. It was not determined whether there were working smoke alarms in the apartment.

Eighteen people were displaced by the fire. Those in need of assistance with relocation were initially helped by the American Red Cross and are now being helped by the city of SeaTac’s human-services department.