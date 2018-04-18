Two of the neighbors who rescued him, a man and woman in their 70s, were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. No one else was injured.
MARYSVILLE — Authorities say an 88-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a mobile home fire in Marysville.
Marysville Fire District officials say neighbors called 911 Wednesday morning to report smoke coming from a home in the Crystal Tree Village mobile home park.
Authorities say several neighbors helped rescue the 88-year-old man inside.
Authorities say the man was taken to a hospital but did not survive.
The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office believes the cause of the fire was smoking materials.
Authorities say the home where the fire occurred is a total loss estimated at $100,000.