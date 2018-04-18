Two of the neighbors who rescued him, a man and woman in their 70s, were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. No one else was injured.

MARYSVILLE — Authorities say an 88-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a mobile home fire in Marysville.

Marysville Fire District officials say neighbors called 911 Wednesday morning to report smoke coming from a home in the Crystal Tree Village mobile home park.

Authorities say several neighbors helped rescue the 88-year-old man inside.

Authorities say the man was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

Two of the neighbors who rescued him, a man and woman in their 70s, were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. No one else was injured.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office believes the cause of the fire was smoking materials.

Authorities say the home where the fire occurred is a total loss estimated at $100,000.