Mary Kay Letourneau, the former Highline teacher who made national headlines after she was jailed for raping her 6th-grade student in 1997 and later married him, has died of Stage 4 cancer, KING 5 reported Tuesday evening.

Letourneau was 58 years old, attorney David Gehrke, who represented her in the case, told the TV station.

“Mary was a client, a good friend, a wonderful mother, and a force of nature,” longtime friend and attorney Anne Bremner wrote in an email to The Seattle Times. “She paid her debt to society. She was brilliant and dedicated to her work and family. She overcame seemingly insurmountable odds with panache and humility. She will be dearly missed.”

Letourneau and her student, Vili Fualaau, met when he was in the second grade and she was a teacher at Shorewood Elementary School in Burien. Their relationship became sexual when he was 12 and she was 34 and a married mother of four.

She was arrested in 1997 after she became pregnant with his child, and was convicted of second-degree child rape. She was paroled after six months but was again caught having sex with Fualaau, a violation of her parole conditions.

The two, who have two daughters, were married in 2005, though Fualaau filed for legal separation in 2017, according to King County Superior Court documents. A year later, KOMO News reported the couple had reconciled and gotten back together, but the two split up again a few months later, according to the TV station.

The status of their relationship when Letourneau died wasn’t immediately clear.

Seattle Times staff reporter Paige Cornwell contributed to this story.