The red planet and the sun will be on exact opposite sides of Earth.
Look up Friday night and you won’t see only a full moon, but also an orange-red orb lighting up the sky. That’s Mars.
Mars is in opposition Friday, which means that the red planet and the sun will be on opposite sides of Earth. It’s a phenomenon that happens about every two years, but this time Mars will be closer to Earth than it has been in 15 years.
As Mars makes its glowing appearance, some parts of the world will also see what astronomers say will be the longest total lunar eclipse of the century.
The eclipse, which will last 1 hour and 43 minutes, won’t be visible in North America, according to EarthSky.org.
Most Read Local Stories
- A mother grieves: Orca whale continues to carry her dead calf into a second day
- For third day, grieving orca carries dead calf in water
- Photo of security guard with ICE card at Seattle light-rail station baffles Sound Transit, immigration agency
- Southern-resident killer whales lose newborn calf, and another youngster is ailing
- Watch: Seattle police lip-sync Macklemore's 'Downtown' as part of viral video challenge WATCH
Mars will be closest to Earth around 1 a.m. July 31, at 35.8 million miles away.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.