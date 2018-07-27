The red planet and the sun will be on exact opposite sides of Earth.

Look up Friday night and you won’t see only a full moon, but also an orange-red orb lighting up the sky. That’s Mars.

Mars is in opposition Friday, which means that the red planet and the sun will be on opposite sides of Earth. It’s a phenomenon that happens about every two years, but this time Mars will be closer to Earth than it has been in 15 years.

As Mars makes its glowing appearance, some parts of the world will also see what astronomers say will be the longest total lunar eclipse of the century.

The eclipse, which will last 1 hour and 43 minutes, won’t be visible in North America, according to EarthSky.org.

Mars will be closest to Earth around 1 a.m. July 31, at 35.8 million miles away.