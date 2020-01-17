Local NewsPhotography Mariners roll out big changes at T-Mobile Park Originally published January 17, 2020 at 6:10 pm Mariners roll out big changes at T-Mobile ParkBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries For its anniversary, Renton coffee shop continues 1,000-year tradition Photos: Snow arrives in Seattle area Getting a lift from Mother Nature Related Stories State lawmakers consider legislation to combat skyrocketing insulin prices, including imports from Canada U.S. Supreme Court to consider Washington’s 2016 ‘faithless electors,’ who refused to vote for Hillary Clinton Share story By Alan Berner Seattle Times staff photographer Alan Berner